FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FVCB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

