FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$61.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.77 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

