FY2021 Earnings Estimate for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Issued By National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$285.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

