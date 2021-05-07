FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issued By DA Davidson

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FBNC opened at $45.06 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.