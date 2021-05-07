FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.01).

APS traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$5.96. 7,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,825. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.36, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.10 million and a PE ratio of -7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.14.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

