FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.01).
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.