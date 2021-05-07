FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Raised by Beacon Securities (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.09.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.67.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$177.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,119. Cargojet has a one year low of C$125.18 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 822.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$200.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 449.53%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

