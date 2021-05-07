FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

