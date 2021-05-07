FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

