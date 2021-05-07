FY2021 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DURECT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18).

DRRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $391.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in DURECT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

