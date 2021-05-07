FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.75.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$22.99. 106,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.18. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 195.16%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

