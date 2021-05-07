FY2021 EPS Estimates for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. Lowered by Beacon Securities (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,353. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

