FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

WBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,158. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

