FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Haynes International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HAYN stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $418.10 million, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

