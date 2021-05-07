FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

HOYA stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. HOYA has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $141.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.45.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

