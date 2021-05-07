Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $127.92 million and $366,800.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

