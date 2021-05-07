Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.88

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.88 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 10301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

GLPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 3,870.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.