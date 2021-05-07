Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.88

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.88 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 10301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.
GLPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.