Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings per share of ($1.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($2.16). Galapagos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 553,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,833. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

