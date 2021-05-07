Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.98 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.41 or 0.00012939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $25.98 million and $1.33 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00260134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.71 or 0.01091410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.32 or 0.00748314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,225.36 or 0.99976829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

