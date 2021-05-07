Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of GLMD opened at $2.65 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

