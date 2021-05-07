GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,173 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $24,949.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,501. The stock has a market cap of $619.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

