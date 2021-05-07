Gas (GAS) Hits Market Cap of $164.17 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Gas has a total market cap of $164.17 million and $30.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.21 or 0.00027796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

