Gatechain Token (GT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

