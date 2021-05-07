Gatechain Token (GT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

