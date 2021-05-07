GateToken (GT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.49 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $6.57 or 0.00011413 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $500.09 million and approximately $29.49 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 52.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00086246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00783332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00102573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.15 or 0.08901834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

