GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/7/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/19/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR G1A traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting €36.14 ($42.52). 225,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.43. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

