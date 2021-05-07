Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $293,186.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00777540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.45 or 0.08808424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

