Gems (GEM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,701.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Gems has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $565,226.38 and approximately $5,701.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00086724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00783816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.09 or 0.09036627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046476 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.