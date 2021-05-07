Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

