Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.45 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $69.41 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.68 or 0.00026940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.
About Genesis Vision
According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “
Buying and Selling Genesis Vision
