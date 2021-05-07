Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.45 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $69.41 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.68 or 0.00026940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

