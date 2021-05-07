Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $15.68

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $69.41 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $15.68 or 0.00026940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.