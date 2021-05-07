GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $118,403.89 and approximately $405.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,445,226 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

