Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

