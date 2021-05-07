Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.22. 2,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

