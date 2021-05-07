GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $15.88 on Friday. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a market cap of $969.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

