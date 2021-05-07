GET Protocol (GET) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $65.92 million and $1.50 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00010111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

