Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $329.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.80 million and the highest is $333.40 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.