GMB (GMB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. GMB has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $29.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GMB has traded up 247.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00777062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.21 or 0.08807394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.