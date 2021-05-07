GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $731,906.29 and approximately $2,601.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005296 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

