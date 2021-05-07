Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.
Shares of GDEN stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 570,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $42.97.
In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.
