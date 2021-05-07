Golos Blockchain (GLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,899.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $761,042.88 and $4,899.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.