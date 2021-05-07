GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -117.99 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

