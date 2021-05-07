Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 30.8% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $100,828,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

