Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Graham worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $36,136,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graham by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 2,314.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $651.37 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $659.80. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

