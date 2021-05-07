Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

