Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.15

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.15 and traded as high as $57.98. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 16,464 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of $793.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

