Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWO shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon purchased 35,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

