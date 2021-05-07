Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Sells $510,080.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.97. 719,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $254,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

