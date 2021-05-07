GreenPower Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.01 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, GreenPower has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. GreenPower has a total market cap of $103.01 million and approximately $286.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

