Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDYN. Cowen raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

GDYN opened at $14.40 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $18,278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $15,779,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $12,381,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,800,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 110.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

