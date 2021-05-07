Grid+ (GRID) Price Up 14.7% This Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $100,084.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046312 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

